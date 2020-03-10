MSG. Donald Lee Owens, U.S. Army retired, 80, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Riverside Hospital in Columbus.

He was born June 14, 1939, in Jackson County, the son of Goebel Lee and Mary Lillie (Hammonds) Owens.

Don was a two-tour Vietnam veteran. He retired in 2002 from Randall Textron in Wilmington. He was a self-employed locksmith for 20-plus years and a former zoning inspector with Madison Township.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Sue (Shumaker) Owens, whom he married Sept. 15, 1968; two sons, Michael Lee (Angela) Owens of Pickerington and Jeremy Lee (Kaitlyn Smith) Owens of Frankfort; two granddaughters, Veronica Sue Owens and Victoria Kaye Owens; one sister in-law, Kaye Owens of Lakeland, Fla.; two special nieces, Lisa Owens of Orlando, Fla. and Jenny Barker of Grove City; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Arlie Owens, Estel Owens and Jimmie Owens; one sister, Elsa Owens Hunter; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Dan Mayo officiating. Burial will follow in the South Salem Cemetery with military rites provided by the McClain Cadet Corps.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

