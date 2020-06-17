Donald Leo Vanzant
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Donald Leo Vanzant, 93, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020.

He was born in Springfield on June 19, 1926, the son of the late Dewein and Austa Mae (Atwell) Vanzant.

Besides his parents, his wife, Mildred (Storer) Vanzant, on Oct. 1, 2008; brother, Howard Vanzant; two sisters, Corrine Beard and Doris Smiley; and special friend, Juanita Smart; also preceded him.

Donald was a graduate of Seaman High School, served in the United States Army, was an elder and member of the May Hill Church of Christ, Hillsboro Church of Christ, retired from Wright-Patterson AFB and was a lifetime member of American Legion Charles H. Eyre Post 633 of Seaman.

Donald is survived by his son, Richard (Debbie) Vanzant of Hillsboro; daughter, Anita (Dale) Roades of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Gobin of Mowrystown, Ben Vanzant of Hillsboro, Brian Lewis of Hillsboro, Ellen (Logan) Longman of Michigan, Adam Roades of Hillsboro and Allisa (Bill) Pegan of Hillsboro; great-grandchildren, Marley Gobin and Ryan Gobin McKenzie Satterfield, Jessie Satterfield, Bobby Satterfield, Addison Rhoads and Charlee Rhoads; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 p.m. Monday June 22 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday June 21 at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home - Hillsboro
241 East Main
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-2373
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved