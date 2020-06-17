Donald Leo Vanzant, 93, of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday June 17, 2020.

He was born in Springfield on June 19, 1926, the son of the late Dewein and Austa Mae (Atwell) Vanzant.

Besides his parents, his wife, Mildred (Storer) Vanzant, on Oct. 1, 2008; brother, Howard Vanzant; two sisters, Corrine Beard and Doris Smiley; and special friend, Juanita Smart; also preceded him.

Donald was a graduate of Seaman High School, served in the United States Army, was an elder and member of the May Hill Church of Christ, Hillsboro Church of Christ, retired from Wright-Patterson AFB and was a lifetime member of American Legion Charles H. Eyre Post 633 of Seaman.

Donald is survived by his son, Richard (Debbie) Vanzant of Hillsboro; daughter, Anita (Dale) Roades of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Whitney (Chris) Gobin of Mowrystown, Ben Vanzant of Hillsboro, Brian Lewis of Hillsboro, Ellen (Logan) Longman of Michigan, Adam Roades of Hillsboro and Allisa (Bill) Pegan of Hillsboro; great-grandchildren, Marley Gobin and Ryan Gobin McKenzie Satterfield, Jessie Satterfield, Bobby Satterfield, Addison Rhoads and Charlee Rhoads; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be 11 p.m. Monday June 22 at the Hillsboro Church of Christ. Burial will follow at the Prospect Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Highland County Veterans Honor Guard.

Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday June 21 at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to the Hillsboro Church of Christ.

