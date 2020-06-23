Donald "Don" McCoppin Parshall, 78, Hillsboro, went home to his Lord on June 21, 2020 at The Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born September 29, 1941 in Hillsboro, the son of the late Ervin W. Parshall and Doris (McCoppin) Parshall.

Don was a 1959 graduate from Marshall High School and a 1987 graduate from Xavier University, Cincinnati. He worked at the Highland County Health Department for 23 years, and he enjoyed volunteering at the Highland District Hospital in the Endoscopy Department.

Don cherished his family and he enjoyed spending time with them on Sugar Island, Michigan, especially when the kids and grandchildren visited. Don was a family man and one of his last requests to his family was, "Remember Me Smiling and Loving You!"

A special thank you to Dr. Manish Bhandari, Lillian Anderson C.N.P., and his special nurses, Molly, Stacey, and Amy at The Christ Hospital Oncology and Hematology Outpatient Center.

Don is survived by his wife of 58 years, Linda "Lin" (Burns) Parshall, whom he married on September 23, 1961; two sons, Chris (Julie Aber) Parshall and Tim (Sherry Losey) Parshall; six grandchildren, Amanda (Aaron Kenner), Melanie (Matthias) Keller, Jackie (Phillip) Bailey, Michael (Mandi) Parshall, Seth Parshall, and Bethanie (Erick Castello) Parshall; five great-grandchildren, Brady Juillerat, Alex Bailey, Sophie Keller, Luke Keller, and Liam Parshall; a sister, Pam (Allen) Lewis; and a nephew, Matthew (Toni Chamblin) Lewis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his great-granddaughter, Kaitlyn Irene Kenner. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the convenience of the family at a later date.

