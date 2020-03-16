Donald R. Wisecup, 94, of Xenia, formerly of Hillsboro, drifted away peacefully in his sleep to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Helen, on Thursday March 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born Nov. 27, 1925, in Hillsboro, the son of the late Vernon Leslie and Hallie J. (Wright) Wisecup.

Don worked for U.S. Steel from 1975 until he retired in 2004. He was a member of the Mary Help of Christians Parish in Fairborn. Don helped start and coached the Little League programs, the Pee Wee Jets Football programs and the Babe Ruth Baseball programs, all in Fairborn. He served as the president, manager and secretary of those programs. He also served as a past president for the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 397 and was a life member.

Donald is survived by eight children, Patrick (Mary) Wisecup of Tipp City, Michael (Annette) Wisecup of Dallas, Texas, Timothy (Rita) Wisecup of Fairborn, Stephen Wisecup of Dayton, Daniel (Darla) Wisecup of Xenia, Richard (Marie) Wisecup of Fairborn, Angela (Michael) Monahan of Cocoa, Fla. and Donnie Wisecup of New Carlisle; and a host of beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, friends and his beloved dear best friend, Larry Beasley of Bangs, Texas.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Helen Delores (Pfeffer) Wisecup, in 1969; two grandchildren, Dawn Michelle Wisecup and Andrew Wisecup; and four siblings, Willard Wisecup, Mary Ann Hawk, Paul Wisecup and Ruby Baldwin.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 20 at the Burcham Tobias Funeral Home, 119 E. Main St., Fairborn, Ohio 45324. Visitation will also be held from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mike Paraniuk at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 21 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greene County Animal Care and Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia, Ohio 45385.

