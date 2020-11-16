1/1
Donald Ray Brandenburg
Donald Ray Brandenburg, 84, old went home to be with the Lord on Saturday afternoon, Nov. 14, 2020.

He was born June 9, 1936, in Lee County, Kentucky to the late Woodrow Wilson and Cleo (Browning) Brandenburg.

Besides his parents, Don was preceded in death by a son, Terry Lee Brandenburg.

He was a truck driver and an operator at Saul's Construction. Don built a fish hatchery and was a lifelong farmer. He loved playing music at local churches and was an elder at the Union Church of Christ.

Surviving are his wife, Jeannette (Whitaker) Brandenburg, whom he married on May 22, 1954 in Cozaddale; two sons, Donald Carl (Rhonda) Brandenburg of Russellville and Eric Todd (Mary) Brandenburg of Mowrystown; daughter, Donna (Dave) Stafford of Mowrystown; eight grandchildren, Jeff Brandenburg, Colt Stafford, Christopher Stafford, Nicole Burnett, Eric Brandenburg, Brady Brandenburg, Carol Brandenburg and Shanese Brandenburg; 11 great-grandchildren; and three stepgrandchildren, Clint Cox, Danielle Grooms and Haley Hamilton.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18 at the Union Church of Christ, 3021 N. Taylorsville Rd., Hillsboro, with Pastor Josh Book officiating. Interment will follow in the Mowrystown Cemetery in Mowrystown. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from noon until the time of services at the church on Wednesday.

The Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Don's memory may be made to the Union Church of Christ.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
