Donald Raymond Boring, 78, of New Carlisle, formerly of Peebles, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton.

He was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Raymond Robert and Inez Edith (Graves) Boring.

Donald was a 1962 graduate of Bethel High School in Tipp City and served in the U.S. Navy during the Cuban Crisis. He retired from International Harvester in Springfield after 32 years of employment as a welder.

He is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Lynn (George) Coffey of California and Jennifer Leigh (Terry) Siegfreid of Jamestown; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Corwin Oakley Boring of New Carlisle; two sisters, Janice Elaine Davenport of New Carlisle and Cheryl Annette Elizondo of Florida; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Carol Jean (Davis) Boring; two sons, Randy Boring and Ricky Boring; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be held later at the convenience of the family.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

