Donna Kay Hastings, 87, of Beavercreek, formerly of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 14, 2020 at Trinity Community of Beavercreek in the arms of her loving husband. She was born Feb. 20, 1933 in Ridgeport, Iowa, the daughter of the late Thomas and Geneva (Hall) Hudson. Donna was one of seven siblings. The family moved to Lynchburg when Donna was 8 years old, and it was there she met her husband-to-be in the third grade. They have known one another for over 79 years and were married for 67 of those years. It was a lifelong love story. A graduate of Lynchburg High School, Donna was an energetic lifelong learner with many interests. She was a Girl Scout leader and active with church and family. She loved sewing, quilting, flower gardening, tennis, golf and photography. Donna and her husband Bob farmed their whole lives and after retirement spent many happy years in Marco Island, Fla. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two siblings, Tom Hudson and Frances Gurch; and brothers-in-law, James Sether, Ted Johnson and J. C. White. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Thomas Robert Hastings of Beavercreek, whom she married Nov. 14, 1952. Also surviving are two daughters, Nancy (Colby) King and Lori (Douglas) Hertlein; five grandsons, Thomas King, Samuel (Christine) King, Matthew Hertlein, Brian (Valerie) Hertlein and Kevin (Emily) Hertlein; and six great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Rita Johnson, Mary Sether, Evelyn White and Maxine (David) Smith. She also is survived by brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Don (Carolyn) Hastings, Myrna Hudson and James Gurch; several nieces and nephews; as well as many friends. A graveside service at Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery for the immediate family will be scheduled at the convenience of the family and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Turner & Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro. The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers of Trinity (especially Nicki and Jennifer) and Sarah and Janay from Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made in Donna's name to the Life Enrichment Fund at Trinity Community at Beavercreek, 3218 Indian Ripple Rd., Dayton Ohio 45440; or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
Published in Times Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2020.