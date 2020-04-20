Donna Louise Cornelius Moore, 94, Wilmington, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

She was born March 17, 1926 in Highland County, daughter of the late Harry and Rose Bernice Walker McClure.

Donna had a beautiful voice and a constant song in her heart. She had a tremendous gift of hospitality. Everyone was welcome, comfortable, and well-fed in her home.

She and Ralph were one of the founding families of Faith Baptist Church in Wilmington. Her faith in Jesus Christ and her family were of the utmost importance to her. She lived her entire life serving her Lord and others. She was loved by all.

She is survived by three daughters, Lelia Sharon (Roger) Griffin, Katherine Louise (Jim) Vance, and Deborah Ann (Scott) DeGroft; seven grandchildren, Melissa (Doug) Gale, Christine (Clay) Burkle, Jacob (Jaimie) Vance, Peter (Maggie) Vance, Jennifer (Sam) Moody, Brian DeGroft, and Kevin DeGroft; and 11 great-grandchildren, Finley, Dagny, Caden, Griffin, Arley, Ella, Harper, Taylor, Mehryn, Haley, and Annalise.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ralph Waldo Cornelius; her husband of 19 years, Donald Moore; and a great-grandson, Emerson Vance.

A graveside service at Prospect Cemetery in Highland County will be held at the convenience of the family. A public memorial service for Donna will be held later.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory may be made to the Prospect Cemetery, 5680 St. Rte. 73, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 or Faith Baptist Church, 1791 U.S. 68 North, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, Ohio is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.