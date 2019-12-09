Donna M. Huggins, 84, of Greenfield, died at 12:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born Saturday, Aug. 3, 1935 in Ross County, the daughter of the late Emil and Helen M. McNeal Everhart.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Merl F. Huggins, on July 24, 2002.

She is survived by one sister, Thelma Watson of Greenfield; two brothers, Frank (Norma Jean) Everhart of Greenfield and Harvey (Phyllis) Everhart of Washington C.H.; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Ann Baldwin; two sisters, Norma Jean Embree and Judy Henderson; and two brothers, Dwight and Dewey Everhart.

When Donna lived in Florida, she worked at Tropicana where she was a processor of orange juice.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12 at the Anderson-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield, with Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will be on Tuesday in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Fort Pierce, Fla.

Family and friends can visit at the funeral home Thursday from noon to the time of the service.

