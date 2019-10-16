Donna Mae Harshbarger Cramton, 87, of Hillsboro, passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 15, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.

She was born May 26, 1932, in Hillsboro, to the late Orvie W. and Ruth Mildred (Fender) Harshbarger.

She graduated from Hillsboro High School in the class of 1950 and the Wilmington College class of 1954 with a bachelor's degree in music education. Donna retired from the Hillsboro City Schools and spent many years directing fifth grade operettas, playing the organ mainly at the Lynchburg United Methodist Church, and surrounding churches. She played the organ for many performances of Handel's "The Messiah" directed by the late Mary A. Muntz, and played many weddings and funerals. Her love for music was passed on throughout her family and everyone she encountered. Donna was very devoted to her husband, parents, in-laws, siblings, children, nieces, nephews and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

She is survived by her two children, Alfred J. (Ann) Cramton and Angela Carol (Robert E.) Miller; four granddaughters, Marissa Amy, Marlyn Andrea, Marlena Erica and Marcy Anne; her great-granddaughter, Oakley Camille Miller; her sister, Carolyn Henderson; brother, Kenneth O. (Margaret) Harshbarger; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donna was preceded in death by her dear husband of 36 years, Alfred J. Cramton, on Oct. 24, 1992; her father in-law, Alfred E. Cramton; her mother in-law, Martha J. Mercer; paternal grandfather, Walter Marion Harshbarger; paternal grandmother, Maude Mae Heizer; maternal grandfather, Charles D. Fender; maternal grandmother, Nellie Vance; and brother-in-law, Phillip E. Henderson.

In keeping with Donna's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A graveside service at the convenience of the family will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Lynchburg Masonic Cemetery. A celebration of Donna's life for friends and family will be held Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3-5 p.m. at The Lynchburg United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 285 Pearl St., Lynchburg.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Lynchburg United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 403, Lynchburg, Ohio 45142.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg is serving the family.

