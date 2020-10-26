Dora Carle Smith, 89, of Greenfield, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at home.

She was born June 8, 1931, in Leesburg, the daughter of Fred Z. and Grace Ellen (Redkey) Mercer.

Dora was a homemaker, member of the Greenfield Church of Christ and former employee of the U.S. Shoe Corp of Greenfield.

She is survived by her husband, David E. Smith, Sr., whom she married on Jan. 4, 2003; son, Randy Carle of Leesburg; adopted son, Brian Carle of Greenfield; six daughters, Diana (Ken) Penwell of Sabina, Cheryl Jackson of Leesburg, Mickey (Jim) Fultz of Greenfield, Kathy (Tom) Ackley of Greenfield, Debra (Phil) Bivens of Hillsboro and Kristy Carle of Hillsboro; two stepdaughters, Mary Jane Webb of Williamsport and Kathy Ann Webb of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Carle of Sebring, Florida and Mary Jane Mercer of West Virginia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Carle, on Sept. 12, 1999; one grandson, Scott Lee Penwell; one son-in-law, Bruce Jackson; three brothers, Wayne Mercer, Alva Mercer and Fred Mercer; five sisters, Virginia Gill, Louise Lawrie, Ruth Crouch, Nancy Daugherty and Lydia Snyder; and both parents.

A private funeral service will be at the convenience of the family at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery. Masks will be required while inside.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

