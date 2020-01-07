Doris June Murphy Peters Boggs, 92, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Fairfield.

She was born in Meigs Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Charles O. Murphy and Ivy (Hoffer) Murphy.

Mrs. Boggs served as executive director of the Greene County American Cancer Unit, Xenia, for a number of years and was administrative assistant to Wm. Siebenthaler, president of Chew Newspapers of Ohio and later as office manager of First Frontier, developers and producers of "Blue Jacket," the outdoor drama that ran in Greene County for some years, in the '80s and '90s. She and her husband, Sam, retired to the farm they had owned for many years in Highland County. Following the death of her husband in 2003, she moved in to Hillsboro.

In 1977, she was honored as the first person to be named Greene County's First Lady of the Year by the Xenia Council of Beta Sigma Phi for her many volunteer activities. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years and also served on the Buckeye Trails Girl Scout Council Board of Trustees in Dayton. She held several offices in the Xenia City Schools PTA and did volunteer work for several other charitable organizations in Greene County.

Since retiring to Highland County in 1983, she has volunteered for and American Heart Association. She was a life member of the American Legion Post 14 Auxiliary, AmVets Post 61 Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans. She was a member of the New Petersburg Social Civics Club and the United Methodist Women of Rainsboro. She had been a member of the Rainsboro United Methodist Church for some years as well as a member of the Highland County Senior Citizens.

Her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews were always very special to her. She was a friend and neighbor to many and will be sadly missed.

Doris is survived by two wonderful children, Dorisa (William Jones) Boggs and Sam (Connie) Boggs III. She is also survived by the joys of her life, her five beloved grandchildren, Sam Edwards Boggs-Jones, Kaitlin Boggs-Jones, William D. Boggs, Conner Frohn and Austin Frohn. Also surviving are two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Margaret Brown Murphy and Mary Boggs, as well as many close and loving nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

She was the youngest of 10 children and in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Boggs Jr., whom she married on Jan. 30, 1956; four brothers, Gordon, Jesse, Harold and Denver; five sisters, Stella Murphy Whitley, Osa Murphy Shoemaker, Rosalee Murphy Shinkle, Delpha Murphy McClure and Eloise Murphy Helterband; and a dear stepfather, Andrew Smalley.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Hillsboro Orpheum, 135 N. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, Okla. 73123; or Rainsboro United Methodist Church, 7579 SR 753 N., Greenfield, Ohio 45123.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.