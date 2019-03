Doris "Rita" Walker-Gorman went home to be with the Lord on Feb. 15, 2019 in Shakopee, Minn.

Rita was born in Greenfield, Ohio on May 11, 1941. She was the seventh of eight children born to Surrency James Walker and Mary Elizabeth Current.

Rita is survived by her children, a son, David Smidt and his wife Esther of Pennsylvania; and daughter, Holly Smidt of Minnesota; sisters, Marjorie Weeks and Rosemary (Jesse) Whited; brothers, Vernon (Arlene) Walker and Robert (Margaret) Walker; sister-in-law, Kathy Walker; many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; one stepson and stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, James Gorman; parents, Surrency and Mary Walker; brother, David Walker; sisters, Roberta Walker and Helen Brunner; two brothers-in-law, Raymond Weeks and Larry Brunner; and a stepdaughter, Linda Gorman.

Details of Rita's memorial service and burial in Greenfield will follow.