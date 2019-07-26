Doris Walker "Rita" Gorman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Walker "Rita" Gorman.
Obituary
Send Flowers

There will be a celebration of life service for Doris "Rita" Walker Gorman, of Greenfield, at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 at the First Baptist Church in Washington C.H.

Rita passed away in Shakopee, Minn. on Feb. 15, 2019.

She is survived by her children, David (Esther) Smidt from Pennsylvania and Holly Smidt from Minnesota. She is also survived by sisters, Marjorie Weeks and Rosemary (Jesse) Whited; brothers, Vernon (Arlene) Walker and Robert (Margaret) Walker; sister-in-law, Kathy Walker; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband, James Gorman; parents, Surrency and Mary Walker; sisters, Roberta Walker and Helen Brunner; brother, David Walker; and two brothers-in-law, Raymond Weeks and Larry Brunner.

Burial will follow at the Greenfield Cemetery.
Published in Times Gazette from July 26 to July 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.