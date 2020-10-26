1/
Dorothy Ann Babington (McCartt) Doney
Dorothy Ann (McCartt) Babington Doney, 81, of Loveland, formerly of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at the Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash.

She was born on March 14, 1939, in Caretta, West Virginia the daughter of the late Bill and Flora (Strunk) McCartt.

Dorothy operated the Babington's Campground for 23 years. She enjoyed cooking, playing cards and board games, and making floral arrangements. Dorothy loved being a mother, sister, grandmother and friend.

She is survived by two grandchildren, Brian Dague of Hillsboro and Amber Dague of Hillsboro; two great-grandchildren, Miles Brewster and Kaylin Brewster; a sister, Nellie Bridges of Cincinnati; two brothers, John "Jack" (Alice) McCartt of Crossville, Tennessee and Melvin (Gloria) McCartt of Romeo, Michigan; two sisters-in-law, Jaclyn McCartt of Hazel Park, Michigan and Janet McCartt Krautz of Nashville, Tennessee; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Doney; son, DeWayne Dague; sister, Thelma Frazier; two brothers, Kenneth McCartt and Denny McCartt; and two brothers-in-law, Mont Frazier and Clifford Bridges.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Son
602 N High Street
Hillsboro, OH 45133
937-393-2124
