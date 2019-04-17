Dorothy Irene Hall, 98, of Hillsboro, died Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Highland District Hospital.

She was born Dec. 12, 1920 near Versailles, Ky., the daughter of the late Elmer and Irene Norris Kincaid.

Mrs. Hall had been a seamstress for the Hercules Trouser Company for many years and had also been a cook for the Fireside Restaurant in Allensburg and the "Y" Restaurant near Mowrystown.

She is survived by three daughters, Marilyn (Bob) Bain of Lynchburg, Cynthia Sutton of Blanchester and Julie (Tom) Perrin of Hillsboro; 12 grandchildren, Shane (Kristy) Wilkin, Tami (Brian) Woodyard, Diana (Jim) Wilkin and Thomas Perrin of Hillsboro, Sandy (Keith) Wilkin of Charleston, S.C., Nancy (Doug) Foote of Eastgate, Rick (Missy) Sutton of Bellbrook, Randy Sutton, Rhonda (Jim) Fugett and Ron (Scarlet) Sutton of Blanchester, Rob (Shelly) Sutton of Cleveland, and Elizabeth Perrin of Iowa; one step-grandson, Jeff (Denise) Bain of Lynchburg; 16 great-grandchildren, three step-great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Edward Hall, on May 28, 1995; one great-grandchild; five brothers, Harold, Bill, Jim, Joe and Ray Kincaid; and son-in-law Dick Sutton.

Services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at the Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Burial will follow in the Barnes Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

