Dorothy L. "Dottie" Cox, 61, of Leesburg, passed away Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

She was born Aug. 27, 1958 in Leesburg, the daughter of the late Stanley and Dorothy (Hamilton) Cox.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph W. Cox. They were together for over 47 years.

She is also survived three sons, Jeremy (Beth) Irvin of Leesburg, Jason Cox of Columbus and Kaleb (Kristy) Cox of Englewood; her mother-in-law, Alice Cox; four grandchildren, Layne, Garrett, Kyle and Alexander; a great-granddaughter, Autumn; seven siblings, James A. (Carol Sue) Cox of Huber Heights, John (Jan) Cox of Faucett, Mo., Elizabeth Clifton and Nancy (Gene) Jarrell, both of Sabina, William (Elaine) Cox of Raleigh, N.C., Joseph Cox of Palmetto, Fla. and Roger (Brenda) Cox of Hillsboro; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Cheryl Savage and Marilyn Thompson.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg. Kevin Stuckey will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m.

