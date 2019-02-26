Dorothy Lee Boike, 88, of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at the Traditions of Beavercreek Assisted Living Center.

She was born Nov. 19, 1930 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late William Guy and Edna E. (Larkin) Roberts.

Mrs. Boike was a school teacher for over 30 years. She enjoyed being very active in the Senior Citizens Center of Beavercreek.

Mrs. Boike is survived by four children, Jeff (Terry) Boike of Hillsboro, Connie (Earl) Cole of Hilliard, Sandy (Greg) St. Clair of Hilliard and Bob (LeAnn) Boike of Beavercreek; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a niece, Robin (Walt) Hildebrecht of Waynesville; and many friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen D. Boike; a granddaughter, Erin Gail Boike; and a brother, Don Roberts.

A memorial service will take place at the convenience of the family at a later date. There will be no visitation.

In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beavercreek Senior Citizens Center, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

