Dorothy Loraine Ison, 93, of Cynthiana, passed from this life at 5:38 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 at Bell Gardens, Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 31, 1925 in Morgan County, Ky., the daughter of the late Maxie Mae Brown.

She is survived by her children, Evelyn (Lenard) Rhoads, Travis (Lynda) Ison and Dale (Connie) Ison; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and two great- great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy enjoyed attending church and in her spare time she liked to crotchet and quilt. She was also an avid bowler.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30 at the Cynthiana Church of Christ in Christian Union. Burial will follow in the Cynthiana Cemetery.

Friends may visit with Dorothy's family from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Smith-Moore-Ebright Funeral Home of Bainbridge and from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church Wednesday.

