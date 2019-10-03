Dorothy Lorene (Marshall) Perie, 100, of Leesburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Carriage Court of Washington C.H.

She was born May 11, 1919 in Fayette County, the daughter of the late William and Effa (Waln) Marshall.

She was a lifetime member of the Leesburg United Methodist Church and a former employee of the McCoppin Insurance Agency, Candlelite of Leesburg, and the Leesburg library.

She is survived by one son, Michael E. (Linda) Perie of Peoria, Ariz.; one daughter, Marsha P. (Randy) Smith of Powell; four grandchildren, Marianne Perie of Lawrence, Kan., David (Celeste) Perie of Santa Cruz, Calif., Jeffrey (Nicole) Smith of Dublin and Kimberly (David) Smith of Los Angeles, Calif.; and two great-grandchildren, Taggart Michael Smith and Jovie Belle Smith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest L. Perie; three brothers, Eugene, Herman and Eldon Marshall; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at the Leesburg United Methodist Church in Leesburg with Pastor Rich Allen officiating. Graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Leesburg.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until time of the service Tuesday at the church.

The Turner Funeral Home in Leesburg is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.