Dorothy Marie Burns, 84, of Lynchburg (Pricetown community) died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia.

She was born Jan. 19, 1936 in Pricetown, the daughter of the late Albert and Blanche Dumford Certier.

Dorothy was a homemaker, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Pricetown Church of Christ.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Dean Burns, whom she had married April 21, 1956; four children, Darlene (Gary) Moore of Lynchburg, Deanna (Greg) Dyer of Georgetown, Denise (Raymond) Ritt of Georgetown and Dwain (Milissa) Burns of Hillsboro; six grandchildren, Christopher (Sarah) Moore, Chad (Sarah) Moore, David (Christina) Dyer, Sarah (Mike) Kress, and Nathan and Milain Burns; nine great-grandchildren, Krislyn, Gracie, Elijah, Taylor, Esmae and Braxton Moore, Madison and Jeremy Dyer, and Adam Kress; one brother-in-law, Delmar Burns of Germantown; and several nephews and a host of friends.

She was also preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Morris.

Services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Davis-Turner Funeral Home in Lynchburg. Leo Kuhn and Daryl Mount will officiate. Burial will follow in the Barker Cemetery.

Visitation, with social distancing observed, will be held from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Pricetown Church of Christ, 2070 SR 131, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Davis-Turner Funeral Home is serving the family.

