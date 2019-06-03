Dustin Lee Pinkerton, 35, of Peebles, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Washington C.H.

He was born June 21, 1983 in Washington C.H., the son of Sheila Pinkerton.

He is survived by his fiancee, Brittany Baxter of Washington C.H.; one son, Myles Alexander Pinkerton; his mother, Sheila Pinkerton of Peebles; four sisters, Brandi (Jeremy) Rhoades of Washington C.H., Kelly (Robert Beers) Pagett of Jackson, Alysia Palmer of West Union and Ciara Palmer of Colorado Springs, Colo.; four brothers, Jared (Stacy Rhoads) Palmer of Peebles, Clint Palmer of Colorado Springs, Colo., Colt Palmer of Peebles and Caleb Palmer of Peebles; one aunt, Linda (Ted Ross) Howland of Peebles; one uncle, Rusty Mootispaw of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by one nephew, Brentan Pagett; one uncle, David Mootispaw; brother in-law, Shawn Pagett; and grandmother, Betty Mootispaw.

Cremation will take place and a memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Kirk Mootispaw officiating.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.