Dwayne Lee Kinnison, 56, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at his home.

He was born on June 3, 1964, in Greenfield to Carl and Jane Ramey Kinnison.

He attended McClain High School in Greenfield. Dwayne has managed Damron's Body Shop in Chillicothe for the last 15 years. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing cast iron skillets, antiques, working on cars, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Carl Kinnison; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Leon "Dan" (Paula) Kinnison; sister-in-law, Kay Kinnison; nephew, Scott Mongold; and aunt, Joyce Cline.

Survivors include his mother, Jane Kinnison; his wife, Kristine Elizabeth Finocchiaro Kinnison, whom he married on May 29, 2004; children, Tennille (Mitchell) Dingus, Jason (Chelsie) Kinnison, Michael Runyon, Krista Kinnison and her significant other, Joey Sowards, and Christopher Kinnison; grandchildren, Rhyanna Kinnison, Camden Dingus, Kiera Brightman, Jailynn Kinnison, Carter Runyon, Cali Olaker and Kadyn Graham; siblings, Dale Kinnison and Deanne Stuckey and her significant other, Dustin Leithner; half sister, Karri (Robert) Free; half brother, Travis (Chelsey) Kinnison; and special friends, Wesley Damron and Jeff Jury. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Summers Funeral Home, 223 W. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow.

