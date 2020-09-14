1/1
Dwayne Lee Kinnison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dwayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Dwayne Lee Kinnison, 56, of Hillsboro, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at 9:45 a.m. at his home.

He was born on June 3, 1964, in Greenfield to Carl and Jane Ramey Kinnison.

He attended McClain High School in Greenfield. Dwayne has managed Damron's Body Shop in Chillicothe for the last 15 years. He enjoyed collecting and refurbishing cast iron skillets, antiques, working on cars, and being with his family and grandchildren.

Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Carl Kinnison; maternal and paternal grandparents; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel Leon "Dan" (Paula) Kinnison; sister-in-law, Kay Kinnison; nephew, Scott Mongold; and aunt, Joyce Cline.

Survivors include his mother, Jane Kinnison; his wife, Kristine Elizabeth Finocchiaro Kinnison, whom he married on May 29, 2004; children, Tennille (Mitchell) Dingus, Jason (Chelsie) Kinnison, Michael Runyon, Krista Kinnison and her significant other, Joey Sowards, and Christopher Kinnison; grandchildren, Rhyanna Kinnison, Camden Dingus, Kiera Brightman, Jailynn Kinnison, Carter Runyon, Cali Olaker and Kadyn Graham; siblings, Dale Kinnison and Deanne Stuckey and her significant other, Dustin Leithner; half sister, Karri (Robert) Free; half brother, Travis (Chelsey) Kinnison; and special friends, Wesley Damron and Jeff Jury. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

A viewing will be held from 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the Summers Funeral Home, 223 W. Market St., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160. In keeping with his wishes, cremation will follow.

Online condolences may be sent at www.summersfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summers Funeral Home
223 W Market St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-6078
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved