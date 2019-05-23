Dwight David Dennis, 74, of Greenfield, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe.

He was born May 30, 1944, in Ross County, the son of Crosby and Blanche (Colburn) Dennis.

He is survived by his wife, Judy (Springer) Dennis, whom he married Jan. 5, 1981; one daughter Gabriella Speakman of Greenfield; one son, Todd Aills of Washington C.H.; one stepson, Gene Graham of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Preston and Ethan; three brothers, Thomas Eugene Dennis, Norman Dean Dennis and James Albert Dennis; one sister, Bertha Brooks; special friend, Mark Wiseman; his dog, Sundown; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Robert Dennis, Charles William Dennis and Richard Dennis; six sisters, Phyllis Cline, Mary Underwood, Helen Mick, Brenda Sue Thomas, Janet Dennis and Dorothy Dennis; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Wayne Combs officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.