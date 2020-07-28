Dwight Samuel Richardson Jr., 63, of Stockton, California, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence.

Dwight was born in Chillicothe on May 30, 1957, the son of the late Dwight and Daisy (Nash) Richardson.

Dwight is survived by his siblings, Lucy (Patrick) Spears of Jupiter, Florida, Becky (Bud) Marsh of Hillsboro and Jeff (Lynn) Richardson of Loveland; seven nephews and niece, Eric (Tasha) Marsh, Cameron (Elizabeth) Marsh, Missy Marsh, Mike Spears, Drew Spears, Alex (Nichole) Richardson and Ryan Richardson; and eight great-nephews, Brody Keller, Clara Marsh, Spencer Marsh, Cooper Marsh, Avery Richardson, Eli Marsh, Henry Marsh and Norah Richardson.

A celebration of life will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 31 at the Thompson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Bainbridge Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of services Friday at the funeral home.

