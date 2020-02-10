Earl D. Groves, 67, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at home.

He was born March 24, 1952 in Greenfield, the son of Raymond E. "Joe" and Hazel B. (Rhoads) Groves.

Earl was a 1970 graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School and earned his associate's degree in science from Southern State Community College.

He was a member of the FOE 1325 and retired from Adient in Greenfield, and was a former employee of Cox Paving of Leesburg, Kenworth of Chillicothe and Advance Auto Parts Distribution in Jeffersonville.

He is survived by one daughter, Britt M. Groves of Washington C.H.; one son, Joe Groves of Greenfield; two grandsons, Hunter Sowers of Washington C.H. and Colten Groves of Sabina; three nieces, LaRae (Chris) Nelson of Utah, Patti (J.R.) Parshall of New York and Helena (Tom) Winegar of Greenfield; one nephew, Raymond P. (Jennifer) Groves of Virginia; and cousin, Steve Groves of Yellow Springs.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Mervin P. Groves; one sister, Virginia F. Smalley; one nephew, Benjamin J. Shiltz; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with the Rev. Wayne Combs officiating. Burial will follow in the Bainbridge Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.