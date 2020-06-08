Earl H. Harris, 74, of Washington C.H., formerly of Columbus, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Signature Healthcare in Washington C.H.

He was born Oct. 6, 1945 in Columbus, the son William Clyde and Ruth (Atwood) Harris.

Earl was a welder and retired from J.T. Edwards after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his two daughters, Missi (Mike) Wilson of Greenfield and Lisa (Brian) Hoffman of San Antonio, Texas; and six grandchildren, Heather Hoffman, Paige Hoffman, Brandon (Kayde) Wilson, Collin Hoffman, Samuel Wilson and Chace Hoffman.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Lester, Leroy, Jerry and David "Clark" Harris; two sisters, Jo Harris Shaw and Marlyn Griffith; and both parents.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 10 at the Greenfield Cemetery.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.