Earl L. Mahaffey, 85, Hillsboro, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

Earl was born in Highland County on Dec. 2, 1934, the son of the late Coleman and Mary (Watts) Mahaffey. Besides his parents, his brothers, Ralph Mahaffey and Jim Snyder, and sisters, Wilda Taylor, Joyce Malott and Alice Jennings, also preceded him in death.

Earl graduated from Fairfield High School in 1952, and he started at the Bill Boatman in Bainbridge the same year. From 1967 to 1975, Earl was an Auxiliary Police Officer in Bainbridge; 1975 to 1984, he was a member of the Highland County Sheriff's Department; 1977 to 1984, he was Chief Deputy of the Highland Sheriff's Department and was appointed Sheriff of Highland County in June of 1984.

Earl was a member of the Sinking Spring Community Church, Hillsboro F.O.E. Aerie 1161, Highland County Senior Citizens, and the NRA. He was also an avid fisherman, Euchre player, and loved his family.

Earl is survived by his wife, whom he married on July 21, 1973, Mary (Hopkins) Mahaffey; son Nick and Jackie Mahaffey of Hillsboro; daughters, Louann and Paul Flint of Loveland, Debra Truman of Hillsboro, and Laurie and Jeff Taylor of Greenfield; thirteen grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Sinking Spring Community Church. Greg Seaman will officiate. Burial will follow at the Dunkard Ridge Cemetery.

Friends may call 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed for visitation and funeral.

