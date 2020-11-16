1/1
Early C. Wilson
Early C. Wilson, 89, of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.

He was born in Fleming County, Kentucky on Jan. 28, 1931, the son of the late Estel and Inez (Whitley) Wilson.

Besides his parents, his brother, Donald Wilson; and two sisters, Janet Hibberd and Shirley Peters, also precede him.

Early Wilson was a multi-talented and accomplished man. He embodied the "can do spirit." In his life he farmed, was a tool and die maker, an estimator, a salesman and a project manager in the construction company which they operated for may years and he retired from in Seymour, Tennessee.

Next to his marriage to Judy, he considered building and flying his own airplane to be his greatest accomplishment. He began flying in 1953 and never lost his love of flying, nor did he tire of sharing his experiences. He loved to work with his hands and build things. He also enjoyed guns, shooting and hunting, motorcycles, woodworking, reading, history and photography. He was a perfectionist and took pride in sharing his talents with others.

Early is survived by his wife, Judy (Vandervort) Wilson, who were married on June 5, 1950; daughter, Diane (Bill) Fawley of Hillsboro; grandson, Will (Kara) Fawley in Lynchburg; two great-grandchildren, Dax and Tripp Fawley; four brothers, Marvin Wilson of Hillsboro, Larry (Shirley) Wilson of Sardinia, Curtis (Cinda) Wilson of Hillsboro and John (Sharon) Wilson of Lexington, Kentucky; three sisters, Joyce (Pat) King of Hillsboro, Shari (Earl) Silva of Richmond, Kentucky and Shirley Peters of Argyle, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Services will be at the convenience of the family.

Memorials can go to Community Care Hospice.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of taking care of the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
