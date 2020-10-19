Ed Flugge, 83, of Chillicothe, passed away following a brief battle with lung cancer on Sept. 26, 2020, with his family by his side.

Ed was born Nov. 13, 1936 to the late Edward and Hazel (Rawlins) Flugge, West Jefferson.

On December 18, 1955, he married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Anne (Noe), who survives.

Also surviving are children, Robin (Marion) Hurtt, Sharon (Jim) Parsons, Ellen (Steve) Fogle and David (Buffie) Flugge; grandchildren, Jill Allen, Allan (Millie) Hurtt, Hayley Hurtt, Brittany Parsons, Elise (Brad) King, John Fogle, Eric Fogle, Lillian Flugge and Calvin Flugge; great-grandchildren, Quinton Allen and Gwendolyn Hurtt; brother, Tad (Nadine) Flugge; sisters-in-law, Linda Hottle and Phyllis Perdue; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; devoted friend, Diana Spetnagel; and beloved, loyal canine friend, Greta, who was rescued 11 years ago.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Elden; sisters, Marjorie Flugge, Eleanor Timmons and Kathleen Smith; and granddaughter, Angel Kelley.

Ed was a 1954 graduate of Summit Station High School and attended OSU. He was a former Ohio State Highway patrolman. Ed then worked for 35 years as a claims adjuster and retired from the Cincinnati Insurance Company. Ed will be remembered as a kind and gentle man with a great love for his family, all animals, and the environment. He could frequently be found listening to music, working crossword puzzles, and reading one of the many books he was enjoying simultaneously. Ed's favorite hobbies were gardening and caring for birds. Especially important to him was making his backyard a peaceful retreat. For many years he enjoyed taking his boat on fishing trips to Dale Hollow with his buddies.

Edward believed in the importance of science and education, which led to his decision to be a body donor through Ohio University. He made a commitment to the Lord in April 1972 and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory with Pastors Kurt King, Jim Wade and Ann Marie Carley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. There ceremony will be livestreamed by clicking the link on his obituary on the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ross County Humane Society, 2308-A Lick Run Road, Chillicothe, Ohio 45601. Knowing an offering was made in his name to his favorite animal organization will give his family a special blessing.

Send condolences at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.