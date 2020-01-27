Edith A. Jones, 91, of Leesburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020 at home.

She was born Jan. 13, 1929 in Greenfield, the daughter of Zena and Verna (Jones) Smith.

Edith enjoyed holding family gatherings, playing with her dogs and watching hummingbirds.

She is survived by her children, Marty (Gary) Self, Roger (Sue) Jones, Verna Lynn (Mark) Young and Kevin Jones; nine grandchildren, Doug Self, Brian (Barb) Self, Branson (Amber) Self, Scott (Tiffany) Self, Amanda (Kevin) Gibson, Amy Jones, John Paul Jones, Casey Jones and Kara Young; and 13 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Jones, in 1981; one grandson, Jessie James Earl Jones; three sisters, Betty Carson, Ellen Gregory and Evelyn Smith; two brothers, Edwin Smith and Donald Smith; and both parents.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield with Pastor Jay Fabin officiating. Burial will follow at the White Oak Grove Cemetery in Buena Vista.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Fayette County for the care they provided for Edith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Fayette County, 222 N. Oakland Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

