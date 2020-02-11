Mrs. Edna Griffith Willett, 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home in Smithfield, N.C.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Pisgah Baptist Church. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Beasley.

Mrs. Willett was born Aug. 16, 1931, in Highland County, Ohio to the late Carey Q. and Elsie Pownell Griffith.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Henry Willett; brothers, Stanley Griffith, Vernon Griffith, Joe Griffith and Ervin Griffith; and sisters, Lois Bradshaw, Virginia Satterfield, Elma Tucker and Elsie Purcell.

She was a homemaker and a member of Hillsboro Church of Christ. Mrs. Willett loved working in her yard, raising flowers, and was a wonderful cook. One of her greatest pleasures was sitting on her screened porch reading.

Survivors include children, Sandy Gray and husband Nick of Smithfield, N.C. ,and Robert "Bob" Willett of Four Oaks, N.C.; grandchildren, Travis Gray and wife Stacie of Smithfield, N.C. and Scottie Gray and wife Melanie of Hickory. N.C.; great-grandchildren, Landyn Gray, Abbi Gray, Coleman Gray and Tannen Gray; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, Feb. 15 at Pisgah Baptist Church, 3689 NC-210, Smithfield, N.C. 27577.

In lieu of flowers, make contributions to the Resident Fund at Smithfield Manor Nursing Home, 902 Berkshire Rd., Smithfield, N.C. 27577.

