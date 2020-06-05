Edward Paul Schwab Jr.
Edward "Paul" Schwab Jr., 73, of Hillsboro, passed away on Thursday June 4, 2020.

He was born in Norfolk, Va. on June 11, 1946, the son of the late Edward and Rosa (Hardy) Schwab Sr.

Besides his parents, he was preceded by his brother, Garnett Taylor; and stepfather, Robert Blair.

Paul served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, attended the Good News Gathering Church, was in the Southern Ohio Toy Farmers, a life member of DAV 123, Boys Scout leader for several years and was a foster parent.

Paul is survived by his wife, Daphne (Dresser) Schwab; stepson, Richard King of Lamington, Ontario; stepdaughter, Krista King of Hillsboro; brother, Thomas (Rosel) Taylor of Wichita Falls, Texas; sister-in-law, Carmela Taylor of Herndon, Va.; brother-in-law, Kevin Dresser of Kingsville, Ontario; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

The Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.
