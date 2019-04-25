Edward S. Sova, 74, of Greenfield, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at his residence.

He was born March 27, 1945 in Logan, the son of Leonard and Elsie (Walls) Sova.

He was a roofing contractor.

He is survived by three brothers, Ronald (Betty) Sova of Leesburg, Richard (Deborah) Sova of Greenfield and Jim (Sue) Sova of Pataskala; and three sisters, Patsy (Donnie) Woolard of Galloway, Shirley Ferguson of Florida and Brenda (Jim) Cappaletti of Greenfield.

He is preceded by one brother, Robert Sova; two sisters, Donna Mae McDonald and Debra Tomer; and both parents.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday April 26, at the Greenfield Cemetery and officiated by the Rev. Wayne Combs.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.