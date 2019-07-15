Elden D. "Ed" Harris, 80, of Hillsboro, formerly of Tampa, Fla., passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at home.

He was born July 17, 1938, in Cleveland, the son of William and Ruth (Jones) Harris.

He was a land developer in Florida for more than 40 years and a longtime member of The Krewe of the Knights of Sant' Yago in Tampa, Fla. He served in the U.S. Navy where he received training equivalent of a registered nurse and attended Florida State University.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Lynn (Thompson) Harris; four daughters, Pamela Elaine (Ryan Diebler) Harris of Tampa, Fla., Cheryl Lynn (Mark Kruse) Corbissero of Clearwater, Fla., Ginger Kaye (Geoffery) Lowell of Hillsboro and Shannon Paige (Matthew) Kromer of Waxhaw, N.C.; grandchildren, Francesca (Robert) Sherman, Mackenzie Lowell and Elena Lowell; and one great-granddaughter, Siena Sherman.

He was preceded in death by both parents.

Mr. Harris will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.