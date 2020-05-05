Eleanor June McCreight, 79, Hillsboro, died Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Heartland of Hillsboro. She was born March 10, 1941 in Hillsboro, the daughter of Harley S. and Emily C. Stempshorn Manker. Eleanor worked as a teacher's aide and in the 1970s owned and operated the Bargain Bazaar Consignment Store, later retiring as a pharmacy technician for the Hillsboro Kmart Store. She was a member of the Hillsboro United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, William G. McCreight, who she married on February 11, 1961; two daughters, Kathy Jo (David) Courson of Somerville, Ohio, and Kay Ann (David) Greene of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, William Courson of DeKalb, Illinois, Travis Courson of Somerville, Caitlin (Jared) Hayes of West Chester, Daniel (Emily) Bragdon of Cincinnati, Kimberly (Levi) Schobelock of Leesburg; two great-grandchildren, Jacob and Henry Hayes; and one brother-in-law, Michael (Peggy) McCreight of Shelby, North Carolina. She was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Joe Manker and Glenn and Juanita Manker. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Turner & Son Funeral Home. Social distancing will be observed with groups of ten people visiting at a time. Private graveside services will follow visitation at the Hillsboro Cemetery. Pastor Lloyd Shoemaker will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland of Hillsboro Activity Fund, 1141 Northview Drive, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018; Ronald McDonald House Charities Dayton, 555 Valley Street, Dayton, Ohio 45404; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH 45203. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Gazette from May 5 to May 6, 2020.