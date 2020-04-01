Eleanor L. Fenner, 84, of Hillsboro, passed away Tuesday March 31, 2020.

Eleanor was born Oct. 26, 1935 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Cecil P. and Bernice (Rowe) Fulkerson.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Gene L. Fenner; and two brothers, Stanley and Fred Fulkerson.

Eleanor was a day care provider out of her home for 42 years, was a member of the Dunns Chapel Church and served on the Dunns Chapel Cemetery Board.

Eleanor is survived by her sons, Michael (Debra) Fenner of Washington C.H. and Philip H. Fenner of Hillsboro; daughter, Cathy Fenner of South Salem; grandchildren, Brandie (Dannon Morton), Molly Renea, and Melanie, Cory (Ashley) and Kyle Fenner; great-grandchildren, Ysabella, Brody and Bentley Morton, Kensley Kopera and Landon and Lilly Fenner; brothers, Charles, Richard (Nancy), Gary (Betty) and Kenneth Fulkerson of Hillsboro; and sister, Patti Rand of Hillsboro.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at the Dunns Chapel Cemetery.

The Thompson Funeral Home is taking care of the family.

Donations can be made to the Court House Manor Activity Fund, 555 N. Glenn Ave., Washington C.H., Ohio 43160.

