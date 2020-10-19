Eleanor L. Hart, 86, of Washington C.H., passed peacefully in the presence of her children on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.

Born in Columbus on Aug.t 6, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Della F. Hinkle Mongold.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Byron 'Bud Hart. The two were united in marriage on May 19, 1956.

Eleanor attended Washington City Schools. Happiest when outdoors, she spent her life as a farmer and a devoted farmer's wife. Eleanor enjoyed painting and people watching, but found her greatest joy in spending time with her cherished granddaughter and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughter and son in-law, Brenda and David Pauley of Sabina; and her son, Walter Hart of Washington C.H. Also left to cherish Eleanor's memory is her granddaughter, Miranda Pauley Camp of Sabina; great-grandchildren, Shelby and Sawyer Camp and Gavvin and Jerrica Pauley; along with her sister, Lottie Wycoff of Columbus.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Goldie Melson; granddaughter, Tanya Pauley; and stepgrandson, Shannon Pauley.

The family would like to give special thanks to Signature HealthCARE of Fayette County for their loving care over the last four years, and to Heartland Hospice for their remarkable attention in Eleanor's final days.

Memorial contributions would be appreciated to Heartland Hospice.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery.

