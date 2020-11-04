1/1
Eleanor P. Warlaumont Fender
Eleanor P. Warlaumont Fender, 92, of the Sugar Tree Ridge community, passed away Wednesday morning, Nov. 4, 2020 at Mercy Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati.

She was born Sept. 3, 1928, in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Edward Lucas and Iva Parshall Lucas.

Eleanor was a member of the Sugar Tree Ridge Church of Christ. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Surviving are her daughter, Sandy (Ken) Westrich of Sugar Tree Ridge; three grandchildren, Kayla (Chris) Hunter of Sugar Tree Ridge, Damon Westrich of Sugar Tree Ridge and Kendra (Garrett) Dunahugh of Cincinnati; and three great-grandchildren, Dalton Hunter, and Annabelle and Lucy Dunahugh. Also, surviving are two sisters-in-law, Jeanne Stethem and Liz Lucas; nephew, Eddie Lucas; two nieces, Connie Ray and Lynnette Garen; and several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her first husband, Bobbie Smith Warlaumont; stillborn son, David Warlaumont; second husband, David F. Fender; and two brothers, Daryl and Rob Lucas.

Funeral services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St., Hillsboro, Saturday, Nov. 7 at 11 a.m. with Pastors Drue Lane and Danny Dodds officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Tree Ridge Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday, Nov. 6 from 5-7 p.m. and on Saturday before the service from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Contributions in Eleanor's memory may be made to the Sugar Tree Ridge Church of Christ Building Fund, P.O. Box 1780, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home
138 E Main St
Hillsboro, OH 45133
(937) 393-1435
