Eleanor W. Chroninger, 90, of Greenfield, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Edgewood Manor, Greenfield.

She was born June 28, 1929 in Ross County, the daughter of Staton and Ollie (Shoemaker) Watson.

Eleanor was a graduate of Edward Lee McClain High School, retired from the U.S. Shoe Factory in Greenfield and was a homemaker. She was a kind and compassionate person, a longtime member of the Trinity Christian Union Church and taught Sunday school, played the organ, and was very active in the lady's group.

She is survived by one daughter, Peggy Loyd of Bainbridge; one son, Steve (Jean) Smith of Greenfield; three grandchildren, Angie (Jon) Moots of Hillsboro, Cody Smith of Greenfield and Caine (Becky) Smith of South Webster; four great-grandchildren; one sister, Lois Whitley of Greenfield; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Smith, on Sept. 9, 1996; her second husband, the Rev. Robert E. Chroninger, on Dec. 19, 2019; one daughter, Susan Guysinger; three brothers, Earl, Wayne and Gordon Watson; and both parents.

Due to COVID-19, a private funeral service will be held with Pastor Mike Anderson officiating at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.murrayfettro.com.