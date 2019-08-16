Elinor Cornelius, 91, of Hillsboro, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 15, 2019 at the Laurels of Hillsboro.

She was born June 5, 1928 in Dayton, the daughter of the late Joseph Strobel and Mary Snider Strobel.

Elinor was a past deacon and elder of the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church, past president of Hillsboro Emblem Club, past atate president of Ohio Association of Emblems Club, past president of Business and Professional Women's Club, charter president of Hillsboro Lioness Club, past president of Women's Republican Club, member of Highland County Republican Club, was named the Highland County Republican of the Year twice, member of the Highland County Senior Citizens, member of Highland County Historical Society, VFW Auxiliary, was a volunteer at Highland District Hospital, and was a 1946 graduate of Edward McClain High School in Greenfield.

Surviving is her son, David (Jodi) Hillard of New Concord; daughter-in-law, Melissa Hilliard of Rockbridge; two granddaughters, Holly (Michael Asher) Hilliard of Madison, Wisc. and Hannah (Austin) Frederici of New Concord; grandson, Heath Hillard of Columbus; and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Elinor was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Hilliard; her first husband, George R. Hilliard; and her second husband, Bob Cornelius.

Services will be held at the Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20with Pastor Derrick Russell officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Tuesday from noon to p.m. The Hillsboro Emblem Club will conduct a memorial service at the conclusion of the visitation.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the .

