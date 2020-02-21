Elizabeth Ann (Miller) Lineback, 90, of Dallas, Texas, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at her home with family members by her side.

Libby, as she was known by friends, colleagues and family, was born March 23, 1929, in Greenfield to the late Arthur R. and Clara E. (Mercer) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James T. Lineback; beloved parents; and cherished sister, Margaret (Miller) Hike of Greenfield.

After graduating in 1947 from McClain High School in Greenfield, Libby attended the University of Cincinnati and received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing Education in 1951. Libby was a registered nurse and a faculty member at the UC College of Nursing and Health after graduating. Libby met her future husband, Jim Lineback, while they were in the UC band. Love of music, camping and many other interests brought them together, and they were married on July 21, 1951, in Cincinnati.

Libby and Jim moved to Dallas, Texas, in 1953 and raised five children there, making frequent vacation trips to Greenfield and Cincinnati for more than several decades. In January 1978, Libby returned to nursing at Baylor Hospital in Dallas, spending most of her years in labor and delivery. She retired in 1994 and spent more than 25 years traveling with friends and enjoying her growing family, including the arrival of many great-grandchildren.

In Dallas, Libby was an adult leader in Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts, a member of The Contemporary Chorale (performing locally, around the U.S. and in Europe for 20 years), and a deacon and elder at Churchill Way Presbyterian Church in Dallas. She was also a volunteer for a number of charities, including the North Dallas Shared Ministries.

Libby is survived by three daughters, Diane Mansfield of Austin, Texas, Rebecca DesPlas of Dallas, Texas and Margaret "Micki" Gallimore of Garland, Texas; two sons, James Robert Lineback of Fort Worth, Texas and Arthur Daniel Lineback of Flower Mound, Texas; her brother, John R. Miller of Dunnellon, Fla.; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren (all in Texas ranging in ages from 12 years to 6 months old). She is also survived by four nieces (three in Ohio and one in Michigan) and three nephews (two in Ohio and one in Florida).

Funeral services for Libby will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at Restland Wildwood Chapel, 13005 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75243, and burial will be at Restland Cemetery in Dallas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to Girl Scouts of the USA, the North Texas Food Bank 214-330-1396, the SPCA (Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), or North Dallas Shared Ministries 214-358-8700.