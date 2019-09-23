Elizabeth E. "Betty" Berry (Pummill), 78, of Medina, formerly of Greenfield, died Friday morning, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11:50 a.m. at Life Care Center in Medina.

She was born Friday, Jan. 17, 1941 in Peebles, the daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth Beighle Berry.

On March 1, 2001 she married Donald E. Pummill, who preceded her in death.

She is survived by one son, Rickie D. Wise of Greenfield; one daughter, Vickie G. (Steve) Edmister of Wadsworth; her eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Charlie Berry of Chillicothe.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Judy Johnson; and three brothers, Don, Milton and Eddie Berry.

Betty was a caregiver to many people in the Greenfield area for many years. She was a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ.

Family and friends can visit with Betty's family Friday, Sept. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson0-Ebright Funeral Home, Greenfield. A graveside service will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with Danny Dodds officiating.

Those who wish may sign her online register book at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com.