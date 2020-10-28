1/
Elizabeth I. Walker
Elizabeth I. Walker, 96, of Leesburg, passed peacefully on Oct. 26, 2020.

She was born on May 24, 1924, in Sabina to the late Ray and Veda Moore.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Mildred (Moore) Riley and Terry Moore; husband, Harry Walker, whom she married in Clinton County, Ohio on June 13, 1943; two children, Roger Walker and Suellen Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Connie Walker; and grandchild, Tessa Walker.

She is survived by one son, Randall Walker of Leesburg; son-in-law, Michael Jenkins of Martinsville; daughter-in-law, Lora Walker of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Stephanie (Trent) Morrow, Cody Jenkins, Jill (Jason) Cloud and Allison Walker; and five great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Whitlee Morrow, and Rowen, Emma and Jeffery Cloud.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Sabina Cemetery in Sabina. Rich Allen will officiate. No visitation will be held.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Times Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
