Elizabeth "Betty" Jane Addington, 85, of Hillsboro, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at Highland District Hospital.

She was born May 9, 1934 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Thomas H. Henley and Stella Jane (Bert) Henley.

Betty was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro. She was a 1952 Hillsboro High School graduate and worked for a short time as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell. She enjoyed cooking, reading and loved spending time with her husband, children, family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her husband, Bob Addington, whom she married on April 14, 1956 at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Hillsboro; three sons, Keith (Stephanie) Addington of Hillsboro, Tom (Sherrie) Addington of Marietta, Ga. and Jim (Rhonda) Addington of Cincinnati; four grandchildren, Gina (Craig) Duvall of Nashville, Tenn., Chris (Kari) Addington of Woodstock, Ga., Michael Addington of Cincinnati and Tyler (Tasha) Addington of Mariemont; eight great-grandchildren, Mason Addington, Ryder Addington, Evie Addington, Ford Addington, Hayden Duvall, Henley Duvall, Hudson Duvall and Evelyn Addington; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Estella Mary Fenner.

A private family gathering and funeral service will be held Saturday, April 11. Father Michael Paraniuk will be the celebrant. Burial, with family only, will follow services in the Hamer Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 212 S. High St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home is serving the family.

