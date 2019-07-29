Elizabeth Jane Birkhimer, age 94, of Greenfield, Ohio passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Greenfield Skilled Nursing Facility in Greenfield.

She was born on September 20, 1924 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the daughter of George and Elizabeth (Blitz) Krommes.

Elizabeth was a homemaker, former pink lady (volunteer) at the Greenfield Hospital, and a bookkeeper for the Fayette County Advertiser. She was also a member of the Greenfield Church of Christ, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

She is survived by one son, Robert (Becky) Birkhimer of Hillsboro; four daughters, Roberta (Barry) Runnels of Washington C.H., Cindy Lyle of Greenfield, Rebecca (Mike) Stafford of Greenfield, and Beth Ann (Jodi Brown) Birkhimer of Moncks Corner, S.C.; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Birkhimer, on April 19, 1983; two sons, Chris Birkhimer and Thomas Birkhimer; three granddaughters; all of her brothers and sisters; and both parents.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, August 2, at the Murray-Fettro Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Dodds officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenfield Cemetery with military rites provided by the Concerned Veterans of Greenfield.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.