Elizabeth "Betty" Moles, 81, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at Atrium Medical Center.

Betty was born July 29, 1938 to John Harold and Wilma Genevieve (Haigh) McKenzie in Highland County.

Betty was a graduate of Belfast High School and Wilmington College. She taught fifth grade at the Lincoln School, was a homemaker and later obtained her CDL license to drive the family semi with her husband Bill. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and the Mary Deborah Women's Circle.

Betty is survived by her sons, Michael (Jenifer) Moles and John (Cathy) Moles; grandchildren, Chad Moles, Mikayla Moles and Brett Moles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William Moles; parents; and sisters, Wilma Martin, Ann McKenzie and Mary Ellen McKenzie.

A private graveside service will be held at Woodside Cemetery with the Rev. John Wagner officiating. A celebration of life service for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church Mary Deborah Women's Circle, 120 S. Broad St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 in Betty's memory.

