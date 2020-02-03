Ellen Hern Williams, 96, of Hillsboro, died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at the Bell Gardens Place in Hillsboro.

She was born Oct. 17, 1923 in Hillsboro, the daughter of the late Karl and Alma Ochs Doebele.

Ellen was a graduate of the Good Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing and had been the staff registered nurse for Dr. John and Dr. Leland McBride for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

She is survived by one niece, Ellen A. (Craig) Turner of Hillsboro; one great-niece, Erin (Dr. Matthew) Fulton of Anderson Township; one great-nephew, John (Tosha) Turner of Hillsboro; two great-nieces, Emery and Laine Fulton of Anderson Township; one great-nephew, Oakley Turner of Hillsboro; two stepchildren, James (Betsy) Williams of Milford and Judy (Robert) Stone of Eaton, Ga.;, five stepgrandchildren, Ben (Amanda) Williams of Milford, Jeff (Whitney) Williams of Columbus, Eric (Melissa) Streitenberger of Roswell, Ga. and Jennifer (Ryan) Holliday of Buckhead, Ga.; seven stepgreat-grandchildren, Will and Luke Holliday, Kate and Nolan Steitenberger, Adaelyn and Joshua Williams and Mitchel (Nicole) Stone; and one stepgreat-great-grandchild, Stella.

Ellen was preceded in death by her first husband, James Hern; second husband, Dr. James Williams; and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Agnes and John Tolle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Mike Paraniuk at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Friday at the Turner & Son Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic School, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.