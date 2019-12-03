Ellen Isabelle (Mentz) Williams, nee Snodgrass, was born up at the neck of the holler at the mouth of the Little Sandy River in Kanawha County, W. Va., on July 29, 1915 — five years before women were given the right to vote. She plowed with a team of mules, loved her guns and was a force of nature.

Her mother became sick with tuberculosis when she was 11 or 12 and she had to take care of her brother and sisters under her. She also did the cooking and helped her father out in the fields.

She met and married my father, William Mentz, on Thanksgiving Day in 1936 and they had five children during their 55 years of marriage. She married Keith Williams, of Amelia, in 1996. He had been principal of Amelia High School and a professor of English at Miami State University.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, William L. Mentz and Keith A. Williams; son, William A. Mentz; grandchildren, Timothy L. Mentz and Sandra L. (Wilkin) Williams; and her 10 siblings.

Ellen is survived by son, Robert E. (Jenny) Mentz of Georgetown, Mary S. (Tom) Wilkin of Hillsboro, Stewart E. (Shirley) Mentz of Florence, Ky., Peniel S. Cronin of Gilbert, Ariz., Richelle T. (Jaimee) Aldrich of Arizona, William R. (Margie) Mentz of California, Ververly A. Davidson of Cincinnati, Michael E. (Cindy) Mentz of Cincinnati, Lisa (Steve) Sievers of California, Dee Dee (Johnny) Cavin of Florida, Scott (Rhonda) Mentz of Florida and Sherry E. (Jerry) Fleming of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and 23 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50 East, Hillsboro, where family and friends may call from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Ellen's son, Stewart E. Mentz, will officiate services. Burial will follow at the Winchester Cemetery, Winchester, Ohio.

The family requests memorials to the Billy Graham Ministry, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, N.C. 28201, or www.billygraham.org.

Services entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro where you may sign the online quest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.