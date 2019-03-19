Elsie I. Rankin, 87, of Seaman, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Vitas Health Care of Cincinnati.

She was born May 8, 1931, in New Vienna to the late Osro and Susan (Smith) Turner.

She was a homemaker and worked for the U.S. Shoe Corp. in West Union, Adams County Hospital and Snow Hill Country Club in New Vienna. She was a charter member of the Hillsboro Church of God. Elsie and Kenneth traveled halfway around the world.

She is survived by one daughter, Karen R. Rankin of Springfield; one granddaughter, Meggan C. (Thomas) Jones of Centerville; great-granddog, Baylee Jane; Theresa Susan Cosby of Springfield and Larry J. Banks of Columbus, both whom she helped raise; one sister, Ruth E. Hancock of Fairborn; one brother, James H. Turner of Urbana; two sisters-in-law, Mary H. Reed of Cincinnati and JoAnn Rankin of Columbus; one aunt, Helen Robinson of Columbus; a host of nieces and nephews; and special family friends, Judy and Larry Piatt and Mary and Robert Hudson.

A special thank you to Elsie's Vitas family, Alice, Joy, Casey, Pam, Nikki and Pastor John and Tiffany Coyle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rankin, on July 22, 1998; two sisters, Hattie Lacy and Mildred Henry; grandmother, Emore Thomas; special friend, Beverly Clifford; and both parents.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, March 22 at the Tranquility Community Church in Tranquility and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 23 at the Hillsboro Church of God, with the funeral service to follow at noon at the church with Pastor John Coyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Oak Presbyterian Cemetery in Red Oak.

The Turner & Son Funeral Home in Hillsboro is serving the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Vitas Health Care at vitascommunityconnection.org.